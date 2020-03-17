San Francisco and surrounding areas are now on lockdown as a result of the coronavirus.

On Monday, San Francisco Mayor London Breed released a public health order that requires all residents to stay at home except in instances of “essential” need to slow the progress of the virus. By essential needs, the mayor’s office released the following information.

In a statement, Breed said although the order is inconvenient for residents, it is “absolutely necessary.”

“We know these measures will significantly disrupt people’s day to day lives, but they are absolutely necessary,” Breed said in a statement, according to NBC Bay Area. “This is going to be a defining moment for our City and we all have a responsibility to do our part to protect our neighbors and slow the spread of this virus by staying at home unless it is absolutely essential to go outside. I want to encourage everyone to remain calm and emphasize that all essential needs will continue to be met. San Francisco has overcome big challenges before and we will do it again, together.”

The order allows people to go to grocery stores, pharmacies, banks and to get gas, but even still, they are required to keep at least a six feet distance from other people who are not part of their households. Restaurants are also open in limited capacity, allowing residents to order takeout and delivery only. Businesses such as gyms and bars are considered non-essential and are closed.

San Francisco and five other Bay Area counties are all subject to the order, according to NBC Bay Area.

San Francisco Health Director Dr. Grant Colfax said the agreement was reached by health officers in the six counties as the best approach to halt the spread of the disease. Although residents must now stay at home, Colfax said they could still walk their dogs or go on walks granted they stay the minimum six feet away from others.

“The evidence tells us that now is the time to implement this step,” Colfax told NBC Bay Area. “Based on what we can predict, now is the time to do everything we can to prevent the situation from getting much worse in a matter of days or weeks. Every hour counts.”

Colfax also implored residents to not “overwhelm” urgent care and hospital emergency rooms for non-essential reasons during this time.

“Please do not go to urgent care or emergency rooms for COVID-19 testing or non-emergency needs. Do not overwhelm the health care system or the emergency response systems at this time. We need these services to care for those who are seriously ill,” Colfax told the news outlet. “If you are otherwise sick or concerned that you may have coronavirus, please contact your health care provider.”

The order took effect midnight Tuesday and will run through at least April 7. Homeless residents across the six counties are exempt from the order but are being instructed to seek shelter.