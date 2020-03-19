Erykah Badu has announced plans to live stream a concert from her Dallas bedroom for fans who are self-isolating during the coronavirus pandemic.

Badu’s interactive Apocalypse One event will cost $1 to watch and she will take song suggestions from the viewers.

The soul singer joins John Legend, Chris Martin and other celebs live-streaming concerts for quarantined fans. Except hers will come at a small price.

The GRAMMY Award-winning singer has yet to announce a time and date but noted on social media that the show will go down this weekend.

“YOU CHOOSE THE Songs by poll. One $ to get in. 1 dollar. We gone pull it off. We gone be calm. You gone help me make it happen. Can’t do it without you,” she wrote on Instagram.

Badu generated buzz earlier this month when she accepted the Filmmakers & Soundtrack Award at the 20th Texas Film Awards in Austin. She wore a hazmat suit with the Louis Vuitton logo spray-painted on it, elbow-length gloves, a mask, and feather-and-fringe platform boots.

Vogue took notice of the look and noted that “Badu has provided a winning example of how high fashion can brighten a bleak situation.”

Badu referred to her chic custom outfit as “social distancing couture” in an Instagram post.

TheGrio previously reported that Badu’s $50 vagina-scented incense sold out in minutes on her online marketplace, Badu World Market.

“There’s an urban legend that my p—y changes men,” she said in a cover story for 10 Magazine. “The men that I fall in love with, and fall in love with me, change jobs and lives.”

The Dallas-native is proud of the urban legend surrounding her vagina and decided to use it as the base for her new product.

“I took lots of pairs of my panties, cut them up into little pieces and burned them,” she explained matter-of-factly. “Even the ash is part of it.”