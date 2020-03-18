Not everyone can afford to stay home from work during the Coronavirus pandemic. In response to the financial concerns of their fans, Black celebs like Indya Moore, Lil Nas X, and Megan Thee Stallion have started sending CashApp donations to those in need.

“Hey guys, drop ur cashapp,” the “Old Town Road” rapper wrote last Thursday, while families across the country were rushing to supermarkets to stock up ahead of a shutdown. “Gonna send some of u some money to go get some food then stay inside.”

That same day Megan made a similar post, writing, “Hey hotties since y’all have been going so hard supporting me I wanna support y’all and bless them pockets real quick !!! We’re abt to have a #SUGASPREE! Drop y’all’s cash app names.”

As fears about the pandemic grew, Tuesday, Pose star Moore – who goes by the pronoun “they” – posted that they would be donating money to the first 50 Black trans and/or queer followers who were in need.

hey guys drop ur cashapp. gonna send some of u some money to go get some food then stay inside. — nope (@LilNasX) March 12, 2020

“D.M Your CashApp,” read the caption. “If You like you can also comment your cashcapp here. I encourage folks to who can give to use the CashApp handles below.”

The response that Moore received was so great, they later wrote another post explaining, “I was able to pay out $3000 to 51 black queer + trans folks facing financial crisis during this time.”

“I’m sorry for those I missed. In the coming days or maybe weeks I will be able to give again,” they continued. “Thank you for reaching out & being vulnerable about your needs. I know some folks may have felt shame or fear to reach out. I promise you I did not keep mental record of your names or identities only that i didn’t make double payments.”

“Only I personally responded to DMs & managed payouts,” the actor clarified. “For those of you looking for ways to help, there are many folks in need who’ve left their Cash Apps in the comments to my previous post.”

They continued with their appeal.

“You can respond directly to them or send me the money and I will allocate it to the most vulnerable. (black trans & queer folk- older folks of the demographic are prioritized). Thank you for trusting me and thank you for trusting us and believing black trans and queer folk when we say we need help.”

