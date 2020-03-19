Kelis, the “Milkshake” singer, and ex-wife of rapper Nas, has a new cannabis cooking show on Netflix that is guaranteed to bring some boys to the yard.

The singer and chef announced her new show, Cooked with Cannabis, on her Instagram page and said she can’t wait to introduce cannabis culinary creations to a greater audience. The show launches on April 20, the day known as “Weed Day” in the cannabis world.

“Anyone that knows me, knows how much I love my Netflix, so this is a dream come true,” Kelis wrote on IG. “Interestingly, this was one of those things that I didn’t go looking for, it kind of came to me. As a chef, I was intrigued by the food and as an everyday person, I was interested in how powerful this topic is in today’s society. In this country, many things have been used systematically to oppress groups of people, but this is so culturally important for us to learn and grow together. I hope you all will tune in, it’s definitely going to be a good time!”

The reality show, Cooked with Cannabis, co-hosted by Kelis and Portland-based chef Leather Storrs, will feature three professional chefs preparing a three-course meal each episode based on themes. The winner, who creates the dishes against the clock, takes home $10,000.

Helping to judge the chefs are dinner guests selected each episode to sample the meals. Among this season’s guests are rappers Too $hort and El-P, former talk show host Ricki Lake and actress Mary Lynn Rajskub, according to Food and Wine magazine.

“Cooked with Cannabis is a show where weed is a seasoning rather than the reason. It’s granular, educational, heartfelt and smart,” Storrs told Food & Wine. “The contestants had personal and romantic relationships with the herb and they knew its intricacies: medically, chemically, spiritually and as an intoxicant. Further, there was a real sense of community and camaraderie.”