Legendary rapper and celebrity DJ Derrick “D-Nice” Jones held a nine-hour concert on Instagram Live Wednesday from his Los Angeles condo to entertain fans during the quarantine.

Hoping to put his pandemic-weary audience into a dancing mood, D-Nice played a mix of hip hop and R&B classics but also made time for some smooth soul. The concert has since been dubbed “Homeschoolin’: Social Distancing Dance Party.”

Nice, an original member of the Bronx BDP crew, had several celebrity guests drop in on his virtual concert via the Instagram split view feature, including Big Daddy Kane, Common, John Legend and UGK’s Bun B, Vibe reported. Nice changed his trademark hats six times and took time to sip on some wine and eat sushi, delivered to him by his family and friends.

READ MORE: Erykah Badu to host quarantine concert in her bedroom — for a fee

“So many legends came through! We had John Legend in here, yall!! What a magical day!” the famous DJ said.

Nice was the DJ for the 1980s-era BDP crew, but he also rapped. He also is known for being one of the producers on the 1980s hit “Self Destruction,” which became an anti-violence, Black pride anthem by “The Stop The Violence Movement” that featured some of the eras top rappers, from conscious rappers like KRS-One and Public Enemy to hit-makers Heavy D and MC Lyte.

READ MORE: Migos search for food during self-quarantine — it didn’t go as planned

For the past two decades, Nice has been Djing on stages as diverse as the Essence Festival to numerous brand parties. He also DJ’d the BET Networks x White House party where his dope beats and mixes brought everyone, including former President Barack Obama, to their feet.

He said he wanted to do the concert “out of love for y’all and getting through these times.”

Today at 3 p.m. PST, the rapper plans to do it again, once again from his Instagram Live.

Stay tuned.