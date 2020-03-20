Migos rappers Offset and Quavo have taken to social media to share images showing just how real the struggle is amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday, Quavo posted an Instagram photo of empty shelves at his local grocery store. The hip-hop star is seen in the pic sporting a hoodie and a blue face mask.

“Damn… I’m Late,” he wrote in the caption. “Be Safe Everyone.”

Fellow Migos member Offset also shared a photo of himself rocking a hoodie and sitting on what appears to be a tour bus, with his head hanging low and noting in the caption: “can’t get no bread no where.”

“Everything closed,” he wrote, adding “f*#+ dis Coronavirus shit I’m going to the moon.”

His outspoken wife, GRAMMY-winning artist Cardi B, also noted on social media that she is stocking up on food. She even posted an expletive rant on her Instagram page about the global impact of the deadly coronavirus.

“Coronavirus,” she said. “S**t is getting real!”

The phrase has since been turned into memes on Twitter. DJ iMarkkeyz also used it in a track called “Coronavirus,” which hit iTunes and sparked a dance challenge among TikTok users.

When Cardi B took notice, she called out the artist and his record label in an Instagram post, asking that he “get my damn coins.”

“The fact this damn corona virus song is charting on iTunes ….Hold on ..let me hit the Dj up and Atlantic (the record label) so I can’t get my damn coins,” she captioned an image showing the song charting.

DJ iMarkkeyz responded to the Twitter debate over him appearing to use Cardi for clout by noting that he and the “Money” rapper intend to donate the royalties to those hit hardest during the COVID-19 pandemic.

YES !THATS WHAT WE GOING TO DO ! Keep in mind you don’t get your money right away …but even months from now there would be families with financial issues for getting laid off due to the virus .We will Donate ! https://t.co/ehAo8TCUhN — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 17, 2020