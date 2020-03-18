The coronavirus pandemic has not just impacted those living paycheck to paycheck but also small business owners who can’t afford to close their doors. In the midst of this unexpected strain, Pyer Moss founder Kerby Jean-Raymond is using his company and resources to help out those most in need.

The New York designer revealed that his sister, a medical professional, had been exposed to COVID-19. Her health has in large part been compromised due to a lack of N95 masks.

READ MORE: White House considers giving Americans checks to ease economic burden

Medical professionals have been sharing similar stories for weeks prompted Jean-Raymond to post, “we will convert the Pyer Moss office in NYC to a donation center for these items… In addition, we will set aside $5,000 to obtain these supplies.”

Later that same day, the label announced a second initiative in which the company would be setting aside $50,000 to assist “minority and women-owned small creative businesses who are currently in distress.”

“If you cannot make payroll or cannot cover pressing costs to keep your business afloat, please reach out, let us know what you do and how we can help,” the post continued.

READ MORE: Indya Moore, Lil Nas X and Megan Thee Stallion send fans CashApp donations during coronavirus outbreak

Kerby Jean-Raymond, founder of Pyer Moss, has announced that the company has set aside $50k to help minority and women owned small creative businesses stay afloat during the coronavirus 💛 pic.twitter.com/HalET0NRqF — MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) March 18, 2020

That post received approximately 5,000 likes in just the first hour and these efforts follow those of others in the fashion industry. Giorgio Armani, Donatella Versace, Marco Bizzarri of Gucci, Prada and Moncler’s Remo Ruffini have all donated funds and supplies for the coronavirus fight in Italy.

John Legend, Lil Nas X, Indya Moore, and Megan the Stallion are just a few of the celebrities who have been helping out stateside. The entertainers have donated money to fans through cashapp that are struggling.

John Legend and Chris Martin began performing Instagram concerts this week for quarantined fans. The Together at Home series of concerts was launched to encourage social distancing and support of the World Health Organization (WHO) in its efforts against the spread of COVID-19.

READ MORE: John Legend, Chris Martin and other celebs live-stream free concerts for quarantined fans