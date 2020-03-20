Beverly Hills 90210 alum Tori Spelling has issued an apology this week after fans slammed her for posting a racially charged photo of one of her daughters pretending to be a ghetto girl named “McQuisha.”

Earlier this week the actress — who has five children with husband Dean McDermott — posted a picture of her 8-year-old daughter Hattie wearing a green handkerchief on her head and used Cheetos snacks tied to the edges of her fingers to simulate long nail extensions.

READ MORE: Normani addresses Camila Cabello’s past racist social media posts

“Days kept inside we have to get creative,” Spelling wrote. “Hattie has become McQuisha in her Cheeto extension nails!”

According to E! News, after the 46-year-old was called out for perpetuating racist stereotypes, she issued an apology for her tone-deaf post on Wednesday.

READ MORE: American Airlines passenger calls Black crew member n-word and brawl breaks out

“I posted a story the other day that upset many of you,” she wrote on another Instagram Story.

“I’m truly sorry. That was NOT the intention at ALL. Hattie is 8. We watch and adore old reruns of Martin. She loves the character Shanaynay. She made up that name with “Mc” bc her last name is McDermott. She was reenacting the other the top fun and amazing character from Martin.

“She is innocent and didn’t mean anything by it,” Spelling continued. “I should have thought about how it could have been perceived and misconstrued before I posted. I did not. I’m truly sorry.”