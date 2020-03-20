It appears Vanessa Bryant doesn’t want coronavirus to slow down her probate case, as the grieving widow forges on to update his trust for their three daughters.
READ MORE: Vanessa Bryant asks judge to amend Kobe’s trust to add their baby, Capri
According to TMZ, Bryant filed legal documents asking a judge to appoint a guardian for Bianka and Natalia Bryant, as well as their youngest daughter, Capri, so that she can proceed in her attempts to modify the NBA legend’s trust to include the 9-month-old baby.
View this post on Instagram
My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately. There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon. I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever. Thank you for sharing your joy, your grief and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality. To honor our Team Mamba family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate, please go to MambaOnThree.org. To further Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org. Thank you so much for lifting us up in your prayers, and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me. #Mamba #Mambacita #GirlsDad #DaddysGirls #Family ❤️
Capri was born when the arrangements were last amended.
While this is a standard move, it seems the filing was an attempt to speed things along because she’s not sure how the coronavirus epidemic will affect the courts.
READ MORE: Vanessa Bryant shares photo of daughter Natalia honoring Kobe and Gianna mural
The world has been rooting for Kobe Bryant’s widow ever since news of his tragic death alongside their daughter Gianna, and nine others broke. She shared a touching tribute to both of them at the public memorial at the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles on February 24.
“First, I’d like to thank everyone for coming today. The outpouring of love and support that my family has felt from around the world has been so uplifting. Thank you so much for all your prayers. I’d like to talk about both Kobe and Gigi. I’ll start with my baby girl Gianna Bryant, an amazingly sweet and gentle soul,” she said at the packed event before describing her relationship with Kobe.
READ MORE: LA county sheriff admits deputies took, deleted Kobe Bryant crash photos
“He was mine. He was my everything. Kobe and I had been together since I was 17.5 years old. I was his first girlfriend, his first love, his wife, his best friend, his confidante and his protector,” she reflected.
“He was the most amazing husband. Kobe loved me more than I could ever express or put into words. He was the early bird and I was the night owl. I was fire and he was ice, and vice versa at times…We balanced each other out. He would do anything for me,” she continued. “I have no idea how I deserved a man that loved and wanted me more than Kobe.”