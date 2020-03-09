Over the weekend, Vanessa Bryant posted a touching tribute to her husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna that left many fans moved to tears.

On Sunday, the 37-year-old widow took to Instagram to post a gorgeous picture of her 17-year-old daughter, Natalia Diamante Bryant, in front of a mural that paid tribute to Kobe and Gianna.

“my babies,” Vanessa wrote in the caption that accompanied the picture of her eldest all glammed up in a blue polka dot dress. “Natalia #winterformal.”

There are murals all over not just Los Angeles but also the world of the father and daughter duo who tragically lost their lives along with seven other passengers in a helicopter crash at the end of January. Vanessa chose one with the late Lakers icon and her 13-year-old daughter at a basketball game.

In the painting, the proud “girl dad” is lovingly kissing Gigi on the forehead, as she smiles from ear-to-ear. From the hashtag in her caption, it appears Natalia was heading to her winter formal and chose that special occasion to honor her dad and sister.

Grace under fire

This show of strength less than two months since their loss is just another example of the grace that Vanessa and her daughters have shown in the face of unimaginable grief.

Two weeks ago that Bryant shared yet another touching tribute during a public memorial service. It was held at the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles.

“First, I’d like to thank everyone for coming today,” she began during the eulogy which symbolically took place on February 24th. “The outpouring of love and support that my family has felt from around the world has been so uplifting. Thank you so much for all your prayers. I’d like to talk about both Kobe and Gigi. I’ll start with my baby girl Gianna Bryant, an amazingly sweet and gentle soul.”

“He was mine. He was my everything. Kobe and I had been together since I was 17.5 years old. I was his first girlfriend, his first love, his wife, his best friend, his confidante and his protector,” she reflected. “He was the most amazing husband. Kobe loved me more than I could ever express or put into words. He was the early bird and I was the night owl. I was fire and he was ice, and vice versa at times.”

“We balanced each other out. He would do anything for me,” she continued. “I have no idea how I deserved a man that loved and wanted me more than Kobe.”