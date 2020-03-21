Quavo and Takeoff — two-thirds of the cousins who form the rap trio Migos — are accused of making off with tens of thousands of dollars worth of high-end clothing provided by celebrity stylist Luka Lorena.

Quavo, 28, whose given name is Quavious Keyate Marshall, and Takeoff, 25, whose given name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, share the Migos name with their cousin, Offset, 28, whose given name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus. Offset is the spouse of rapper Cardi B.

Both rappers have been ignoring bills and multiple requests for payment for $80,000 in clothing and accessories, Bossip reported, and stylist Lorena is suing them.

Quavo owes $42,755 and Takeoff owes $24,425, the news organization reported. Neither rapper has responded to the lawsuit.

Lorena’s styling company reportedly had a deal with the rappers to provide the clothing and collect reimbursement plus a 20 percent service fee. The clothing included luxury brands like Chanel and Louis Vuitton.

Quavo initially paid on time for more than $14,000 worth of clothing, but failed to make payment for a subsequent $34,000 worth of clothing, and even sported one item during his performance at the 2019 Rolling Loud music festival in Los Angeles. That batch of clothing included five Chanel T-shirts valued at $14,000, a $2,000 Chanel basketball and a $990 pair of Fendi jeans.

The stylist says she hooked Takeoff up for his mother’s wedding, but he ghosted her when it came to the $2,000 service fee, Bossip reported. Later on, he ignored a bill for $26,000 worth of clothes plus styling services, she said. That batch of clothing included two pair of Louis Vuitton sneakers valued at $1,000 each, a $1,000 Virgil Abloh hat and a $700 pair of Louis Vuitton sunglasses, according to Gossip.

Lorena also accused the rapping cousins of using their representatives to “stonewall and intimidate” her company in their quest for payment. She said she has offered them payment plans, to no avail.

Lorena’s contract accuses the two rappers of breach of contract and conspiracy to convert property. She is seeking full payment plus damages and legal fees.