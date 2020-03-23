The New York Department of Health has released a sex memo advising residents on the best approach to getting busy while staying safe.

The Department of Health wants residents to know that self-love is the safest option to avoid COVID-19.

“You are your safest sex partner,” the department tweeted in a document. “Masturbation will not spread COVID-19, especially if you wash your hands (and any sex toys) with soap and water for at least 20 seconds before and after.”

The department released its guidance on Saturday, and didn’t outright advise against sex with another person who is not suffering from the disease, but cautioned residents to be careful.

“The next safest partner is someone you live with,” the document advised. “Having close contact— including sex— with a small circle of people helps prevent spreading COVID-19. But people living outside of your home should be avoided right now sexually, according to the Department of Health, as should “group sex,” the agency wrote.

“Video dates, sexting or chat rooms may be options for you,” the agency suggested instead.

Brian Magallones, 45, who works as a hairstylist told The New York Post that he appreciates the city looking out for his wellbeing.

“Masturbating obviously is the safest thing to do,” Magallones offered. “That’s a no-brainer. And if you’re two people living in the same household, you’re already sharing germs.”

“Whatever you do in your personal life is your own business, but maybe this is not a good time to be having orgies outside of the house and bringing it all home,” Magallones told The Post.

The memo also instructs New Yorkers to wash up now more than ever. This guidance was initially put in the memo and later removed. It now is listed on the department’s web site, according to The Post.

The guidance will be updated regularly, a department health official told the newspaper.