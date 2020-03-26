Last week Derrick Jones, better known as rapper-turned-celebrity DJ “D-Nice,” threw the virtual party of the century on his Instagram Live. Now, the beloved music lover has teamed up with Michelle Obama to get folks registered to vote, even during a pandemic.

According to The Hill, Wednesday, D-Nice and the former first lady have partnered on what’s being dubbed as an online #CouchParty. Event organizers say the nearly three-hour event is sponsored by Obama’s nonpartisan organization When We All Vote. It is aimed to get volunteers to text 50,000 eligible voters.

“As the country’s reality continues to change in the wake of the coronavirus’ ongoing impact on individuals and communities, When We All Vote is committed to exploring innovative and safe ways to reach voters where they are — at home,” the group said in a statement.

“Ready for another party?” D-Nice posted to his fans earlier this week. “Excited to team up with @MichelleObama‘s @WhenWeAllVote this Wed. Starting at 6:30pm ET on IG Live to play a set while volunteers across the country text eligible voters to help them register to vote.”

“In this tough time, music can comfort us and bring us together,” Obama tweeted in response.

In preparation for the event, organizers explained, “We are calling on your roommates, your family, your virtual happy hour clique, your sweet babies and even pets to join our #CouchParty,” adding, “From a safe distance, we can still make an impact together to ensure that people are registered and ready to vote!”

From all accounts, the event appeared to be yet another success for the DJ, attracting well over 50,000 viewers.

