Netflix just dropped the first official trailer for the new comedy series from Kenya Barris and it is #blackAF.

The black-ish creator is telling his own story with a twist in the single-camera comedy that feels a lot like Curb Your Enthusiasm for Black folks. Originally titled, Black Excellence, it is executive produced by Barris and his co-star, Rashida Jones. The project invites viewers into Barris’ life as a Hollywood hitmaker with six children.

Here’s the official description:

Loosely inspired by Barris’ irreverent, highly flawed, unbelievably honest approach to parenting, relationships, race, and culture, #blackAF flips the script on what we’ve come to expect a family comedy series to be. Pulling back the curtain, #blackAF uncovers the messy, unfiltered and often hilarious world of what it means to be a “new money” black family trying to get it right in a modern world where “right” is no longer a fixed concept.

The Netflix original series stars Barris as a fictionalized version of himself and Rashida Jones as his wife Joya. Kenya and Joya’s children are played by Genneya Walton, Iman Benson, Scarlet Spencer, Justin Claiborne, Ravi Cabot-Conyers, and Richard Gardenhire Jr. #blackAF is executive produced by Barris, Jones, and Hale Rothstein.

Expect to see a revolving door of celebrity guests including Genneya Walton, Iman Benson, Scarlet Spencer, Justin Claiborne, Ravi Cabot-Conyers and Richard Gardenhire Jr.

Check out the trailer:

#blackAF hits Netflix on April 17.