Black-ish creator Kenya Barris has filed for divorce from his wife of twenty years.

Barris is divorcing Dr. Rania “Rainbow” Barris, who is reportedly the inspiration for his hit show’s matriarch “Rainbow” (played by Emmy-winner Tracee Ellis Ross).

On Friday, Barris reportedly filed for divorce in Los Angeles Superior Court on his 45th birthday, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Barris is staying busy and last month teamed up with Kid Cudi to bring a new series to Netflix. The streaming service announced the news detailing the show that’s billed as an adult, animated music series entitled Entergalactic. The show will be based on the Grammy-award winning artist’s upcoming album of the same name.

Barris also has several television projects in various stages of development including Unrelated for Freeform and Mixed-ish, a new ABC comedy centered around an interracial family also reportedly rooted in his wife’s own upbringing.

Among his other upcoming feature projects COMING TO AMERICA 2, the highly anticipated sequel starring Eddie Murphy, and an animated feature based on the songs of Bob Marley.