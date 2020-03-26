While some of y’all are Netflix & chillin’ your way through the stay at home order, parents around the world are struggling with their kids and Sherri Shepherd and her son are no exception.

When the actress learned that Los Angeles has extended its school closure date until May, she took to social media to have a proper freakout.

READ MORE: WATCH: Sherri Shepherd reveals why she fought for her role in ‘Brian Banks‘

She has made no secret of how much she adores her 14-year-old son Jeffrey. Still, she clearly isn’t loving the idea of having to feed and educate him on her own for the next several weeks.

“The Pain is just too Much to Bear – School has been Pushed Back!When I found out Jeffreys school pushed back his return date from Apr 1st to May… Jeffrey wasn’t having the tears😂😂#sherrishepherd #comedy#singlemom #lovemyson #teenager#jesustakethewheel #laughter#washyourhands#laughteristhebestmedicine#jesustakethewheel #itsajokefolks,” she posted along with the hilarious video.

READ MORE: Homeschooling during the coronavirus crisis is a teachable moment, family says

“I’m sorry, I just, I just found out that the Los Angeles Unified School District is pushing school back to May 1st,” she says through fake tears.

“Jeffrey is going to be here for the rest of March, and he’s going to be doing online schooling for all of April. He’s going to be doing online schooling for all of May. We’re gonna be together 24/7 until the 1st of May.”

Obviously, the comedienne wasn’t actually sobbing. However, her comedy chops helped drive home the point of madness plenty of parents are finding themselves in during this pandemic.