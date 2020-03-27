Hoda Kotb couldn’t hold back the ugly cry this morning on Today as she interviewed New Orleans Saints quarterback, Drew Brees, about his $5 million donation to Louisiana to help combat coronavirus cases.

Kotb, 55, worked in New Orleans as a former anchor at WWL-TV and still has so much love for the city. It all spilled over when she interviewed Brees about the donation he made with his wife, Brittany, as Louisiana experiences a sharp rise in new coronavirus cases, reported Page Six.

As Kotb was wrapping up her interview with Brees, she said: “I actually think a lot of things are contagious, including generosity. Our hope is that because you let us know you made this big generous donation, other people can look and say, ‘Hey, maybe I can help out too.’ Drew, we love you.”

When Brees, 41, responded, “Love you too, Hoda,” Kotb lost it.

As she wept, she said, “Sorry, sorry.” Her co-anchor, Savannah Guthrie, then came on air to console Hoda. “Oh, Hoda … I know it’s a lot. I know where your heart is, my dear,” said Guthrie, who is self-isolating and co-anchoring from her home.

Louisiana had more than 2,300 cases of COVID-19 as of Friday, according to Today.

ABC News quotes Brees elaborating on why he and his wife gave the hefty donation:

“There are so many people in need right now. This is such an unprecedented time and such unchartered territory… So many people out there who have lost their jobs,” Brees says.

Brees then added, “Especially when you look at the state of Louisiana— we are a small business state. We are a hospitality state, and so those are the industries that really have been hit the hardest, and so many people are without so much right now.”