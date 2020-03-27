R. Kelly‘s request that a federal judge release him from jail amid the coronavirus pandemic should be denied, according to the family of his girlfriend Joycelyn Savage. They say Kelly’s release would put Savage at risk of contracting the virus.

Gerald Griggs, the lawyer representing the Savage family, told TMZ if the singer is freed from jail, it would place Savage “back into the hands of a predator” and expose her to COVID-19.

Griggs said Joycelyn’s family wants Kelly as far away as possible from her. He said they feel Kelly is “right where he belongs” in a Chicago jail while he awaits federal and state child sex abuse trials in Illinois and New York.

Kelly’s attorneys filed a motion on Thursday asking Judge Harry Leinenweber to move a bail hearing for the R&B singer “and order granting release.”

The motion tells Leinenweber that Kelly, “is within the group of people the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has categorized as most-at-risk for contracting COVID-19.”

“Those now detained cannot be protected from the coming jail epidemic, and if infected will without question suffer from inferior health care,” the motion reads, according to NBC Chicago.

The family weighed in after Kelly said in the motion that he’d live with Joycelyn inside the Roosevelt Collection Lofts, a huge Chicago apartment complex if he is granted release.

Upon news of the motion, one of Kelly’s alleged victims, Lisa Van Allen, told TMZ she would be strongly against a judge allowing Kelly to walk free.

“This isn’t Monopoly, there is no get out of jail free card! Not for an infected toe or for a pandemic! You do the crime, you do the time, just like the rest of the inmates!” Allen said.

“Put your grown man pants on and deal with it like the rest of the world is doing! He’s where he needs to be. What better place to quarantine than in jail,” she added.

Kelly has not tested positive for COVID-19.