Medical professionals have been at the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic from the start and singer Lizzo is doing her best to show hospital workers appreciation for all the tedious hours they put in to keep the rest of us afloat.

“Thank you @Lizzo for sending lunches to the UW Medical Center – Montlake Emergency Department today!” read the shoutout the singer got Monday from UW Medical Center located in Seattle, Washington after they received lunch. “Your support of our frontline healthcare workers means a lot.”

The location was just one of several hospitals that got a special delivery from the body positive entertainer this week.

A set of lunches were also sent to the ER staff at Henry Ford Hospital located in her hometown of Detroit, Mich. The hospital’s official Twitter page even posted a video of Lizzo personally thanking all of the staff for their sacrifice.

“SURPRISE! @lizzo treated our ER staff at #HenryFordHospital to lunch today and shared a message of thanks to our #HealthcareHeroes on the front lines. #Lizzo, from the bottom of our hearts, thank you so much for making our day brighter with your generosity,” read the caption.

“I just wanted to say thank you so much for all that you’re doing during this pandemic and it’s definitely not easy and you guys are putting yourselves on the front lines,” said the 31-year-old. “So, because of that, I wanted to treat y’all to a meal.”

“I love you guys, thank you so much for being the heroes in this story. And we’re staying inside and we’re praying and thinking of you every single day. God bless you.”

Yet another set of lunches were sent to ER staff at the M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center whose staff thanked the singer by tagging her in a photo of them with their gift. Similar blessings were also sent to hospitals in New Orleans.

The singer posted an Instagram Live video explaining she was moved to donate food after sending a care package to a friend’s mother who is a nurse.

“I was like, you know what? I wish I could do this for every nurse,” she shared. “How can I do this for more people who are working so hard to keep all of us safe.”