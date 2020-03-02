Lizzo may be at the top of her game career-wise, but she admitted that until recently she’d given up on the thought of having a fulfilling personal life or starting a family.

During an incredibly candid discussion with The Sunday Times, the 31-year-old singer revealed that she had to first learn how to channel her pain into her art before even being “open” to the idea of having children or forging close personal bonds with people.

“It’s different now,” she began. “Like my relationship with my family, I’m working on that. I open myself up to friendships. I open myself up to the idea of children, which is big for me, because my albums are my babies.”

Those who applaud her for her fearless approach to life and message of body positivity may be shocked to learn that at a low point the entertainer “never expected to be famous.” Lizzo even believed she’d be lucky if she had even two friends to count on in life.

As for critics who slam her for figure, Lizzo also said in the past she struggled with “body dysmorphia,” a mental health disorder in which a person obsesses over a perceived flaw in their appearance.

Due to that, these days she’s more concerned about addressing her own feelings about her body than responding to vitriol from trolls.

“I’ve come to terms with body dysmorphia and evolved,” she concluded. “The body-positive movement is doing the same thing. We’re growing together, and it’s growing pains, but I’m just glad that I’m attached to something so organic and alive.”