Podcasting and audio storytelling continue to grow in both need and popularity among audiences across the globe. As a forward-thinking media company, theGrio announced today that it’s expanding into audio with Dear Culture, a podcast dedicated to Black news and stories.

Dear Culture marks theGrio’s debut in the podcasting space. The weekly show is hosted by theGrio’s staff of award-winning journalists and media personalities, including Natasha S. Alford, Blue Telusma, Gerren Keith Gaynor, Shana Pinnock, Todd Johnson, and Cortney Wills.

In alignment with theGrio’s core values, the podcast provides smart and insightful analysis of news, politics, pop culture, featuring the prominent Black thought leaders and influencers. It also makes room for untold stories and Black voices which are often ignored.

READ MORE: Google and podcast company, PRX reunite to promote underrepresented voices in storytelling

The podcasting industry may still be white-dominated, but it is a growing space for African American creators and audiences. According to Edison Research, in 2008, only 7% of podcast listeners were Black. Updated statistics have shown that number grow, almost double, to 12% in 2018. With more channels to listen to audio such as Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher and more, audiences are turning to podcasts to listen to engaging and informative content pertinent to their lifestyles.

theGrio’s latest endeavor aims to fill voids in podcast content available for flourishing Black news audiences and consumers. Dear Culture provides thoughtful storytelling, original reporting, and expert commentary. Listen for smart and lively commentary, analysis and guests.

The first episode, now available on Spotify, Stitcher and SoundCloud, explores the art of hustling for economic survival in unprecedented times. Host Natasha S. Alford, VP of Digital Content at theGrio invites special guest Dr. Tressie McMillan Cottom for an intimate discussion on how Black communities thrive and survive through the ups and downs of the labor market.

READ MORE: 5 ways to protect your finances during the coronavirus recession

With a focus on how the coronavirus threatens our way of life, the two dissect how Black Americans are impacted by national economic hardships both historically and in modern times.

theGrio’s Shana Pinnock also analyzes the problematic attacks from President Donald Trump on journalist Yamiche Alcindor and other Black women, especially those in positions of power.

Listen to the first episode now and subscribe to Dear Culture for your weekly letter from us: