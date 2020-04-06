Atlanta-bred rapper Jeezy (formerly Young Jeezy) has taken his public relationship with The Real co-host Jeannie Mai to the next level. Jeezy proposed to Mai during a cozy, quarantine date in their Los Angeles home.

PEOPLE broke the news, sharing that Jeezy planned to propose during a now-canceled trip to Vietnam. The Trap Or Die rapper, legally named Jay Wayne Jenkins, decided that since the couple could not travel and enjoy the culture of Vietnam firsthand, he would instead bring it to their quarantine location.

“Instead, Jay decided to bring Vietnam to Jeannie with a surprise quarantine date night in his home filled with Vietnamese food and decor,” according to Mai’s rep.

The pair met on the set of The Real and began dating in November 2018. Jeannie and Jeezy went public with their relationship at his inaugural SnoBall Gala, raising funds for his non-profit organization Street Dreamz back in August 2019.

Throughout their relationship, Mai has been open about her feelings for her new fiancè. During an interview with PEOPLE in November 2019, she describes the couple’s strong connection.

“We both went through enough in our life to connect on the understanding that love should feel safe, honest and pure,” she says. She continues “Immediately that was a magnetic attraction. We are very attracted to each other’s passions to serve. So because we have a mutual joy of having purpose, we’re going to find a way to do that together.”

Mai tearfully announced her divorce from her husband of 10-years, Freddie Harteis, back in October 2017 during an episode of The Real.