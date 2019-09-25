The Real’s tv host, Jeannie Mai got more candid about her relationship with rapper Jeezy during a recent interview on Big Boy’s Neighborhood detailing that her relationship has taught her she has a specific “responsibility” dating him.

Sitting alongside her co-hosts of the real Loni Love, Tamera Mowry-Housley and Adrienne Houghton, Mai provides insight about her experience of dating a Black man and what it means to her, BET reports.

“He’s introspective, he’s passionate, he’s incredibly deep, he’s a visionary, he’s a great leader, he’s an amazing servant to his community,” she said of the rapper. “I think when you look at the word ‘interracial,’ you should really look at it as ‘interresponsible.’ It is a responsibility when you date outside of your race to learn about that culture because not everybody’s experience is the same.”

Mai and Jeezy took social media by storm when the two publically made it official that the two were a couple earlier this month at Jeezy’s Snoball gala, according to the site.

But, the couple has had mixed reviews from fans after Mai got a little too “real” in an old episode of the show back in 2014 revealing her thoughts on who she prefers to date, adding her comments about race in the mix.

“Love Black guys,” Mai said. “For me, dark meat on the side, white keeps me mean and lean. That’s why I married white. That’s what I like.”





Many fans didn’t take well to that comment, but apparently Mai has changed her mind about having “dark meat on the side” since then and is learning how it is to date a black man.

She also revealed that Jeezy is taking the time to learn her background and her Vietnamese-American culture.

“When he steps into my house, he takes off his shoes. He knows how Vietnamese people do it,” she said. “When I met him, I was like, ‘I want to go to Hawkinsville [Georgia]. Show me exactly this yellow house that you grew up in, and how did you start your business and how did you understand how to make a dollar.’ I actually loved it.”