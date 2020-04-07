Andy Cohen, host and moderator of the Real Housewives reunion episodes shares that the season 12 edition of the Atlanta cast reunion will take place virtually as the coronavirus pandemic has shut down almost all TV and film production. Cohen confirmed the remote production on his Sirius XM radio show Andy Cohen Live.

One of the most popular of Bravo’s Real Housewives franchise reality shows, RHOA reunions are one of Cohen’s favorites to film. NeNe Leakes, Kandi Burruss, Cynthia Bailey, Kenya Moore, Porsha Williams, and Eva Marcille are expected to join Cohen through a camera feed to discuss the happenings of season 12 and beyond.

“Atlanta is regarded by many as the Super Bowl of reunion shows. It is one of my favorite reunions to shoot, I look forward to it. And the fact of the matter is, it’s either we do it this way or there is no Super Bowl this year,” says Cohen.

Although the reunion will go on, the format is not one conducive to the verbal and physical jabs the women make at each other when they’re on set together. However, adjustments are necessary in the new ‘reality’ everyone is contending with.

“We want to be in the same room, but we cannot risk the health and safety of our Housewives and our incredible crew in Georgia,” says Cohen.

Cohen himself dealt with the pandemic on a personal level revealing his own positive test for COVID-19. The host shared his story on social media, uploading a photo to Instagram encouraging people to stay at home.

The Real Housewives Of Atlanta season finale is scheduled to air April 16, 2020. The reunion episodes typically begin airing directly following the finale, however a broadcast date is not yet confirmed for the new format.