Wendy Williams and Nene Leakes seem to have reached an impasse in their friendship and the talk show host pulled no punches in a recent rant against the RHOA star.

Williams took to social media to vent her frustrations with Leakes on Monday.

Apparently, she wasn’t too happy about Nene’s alleged attempt to get her to have an on-camera conversation.

READ MORE: Wendy Williams apologizes to LGBTQ+ community for ‘out of touch’ comments

“On Friday evening I was in the house minding my own business … my phone rings shortly after 10 o’clock and it’s NeNe… I said, ‘Hi NeNe, why are you screaming? Why are we on speakerphone, your house is big enough? What’re you doing?’ She said, ‘Girl.’ I said, ‘Yes NeNe, why are you talking so loud?’ She said, ‘I’m here with all my people, everybody tell Wendy hi!’”

Williams resumed production on her daily talk show from her home today, so we can’t help but wonder if her latest feud is an attempt to boost interest.

Leakes allegedly proceeded to ask Williams to FaceTime.

“I don’t have face or time for Facetime. If I don’t do it with my own parents, or the show, why would I be doing it for someone over there? I like NeNe, but she’s still an ‘over there’ person to me. I felt, honestly, here’s where the ambush came in.

She says, ‘Wendy, look’ — she was in hair, makeup and wardrobe with all her people, right? we filming and I want you to be on the speaker!’ I said, ‘NeNe, I did that for you once,’” Williams continued in the IG Live video.

“I did that for you one time, you asked me to… I made it very clear [that] I’m not a housewife. Sorry, my career is a bit different than being a housewife. I don’t need that kind of attention. And, quite frankly, then I hung up on her. I said I’m not here for this and I hung up. She never called back and apologized. No!”

Williams didn’t seem to appreciate the impromptu FaceTime attempt and suggested Leakes was trying to use her for a boost in her RHOA storyline.

“When you call somebody and you want them to participate in something, you call them off speaker in the other room first. Say, ‘I want to record with you I wanted to see if I could,’” she said.

“She never called me ahead of time to ask me, she never called after or even text to apologize. And, I still haven’t heard from her and here we are on Monday and that was Friday.”

READ MORE: An emotional Wendy Williams dishes on Nene Leakes’ plans to quit RHOA

Wendy Williams ended her rant by throwing some more shade at the reality star.

“I know I make this look easy and I have my ratchet ways, but the fact is that I worked 35 years of my life to sit here for 11 seasons,” she said.

“Look, it’s a full motion picture behind the scenes here, I’m not slumming by being some add-on out of a suitcase for some housewife. For me, that is slumming.”