Drake, the self-proclaimed ‘6-God’, has put his Toronto celestial crib on display.

Drake opened his doors to share the intricate design and decor of his massive mansion. His 50,000 square home is fully equipped with an NBA sized basketball court, swimming pool, and an in-home studio.

His glamorous home is featured on Architectural Digest in a profile that was published Wednesday with architectural and interior designer Ferris Rafauli, the man behind Drake’s lavish living space. The spread features commentary from both on the intent behind the design. Drake and Rafauli had a very detailed vision for the manor.

“Because I was building it in my hometown, I wanted the structure to stand firm for 100 years. It will be one of the things I leave behind, so it had to be timeless and strong.” Take the full tour of @Drake’s luxurious Toronto home here: https://t.co/AOz3VmVlFS pic.twitter.com/Z0bPIJ14JW — Architectural Digest (@ArchDigest) April 8, 2020

READ MORE: Drake debuts son Adonis: ‘I love and miss my beautiful family’

Drake, currently one of the biggest hip-hop stars, and notably one of the highest-selling rap acts of all time, wanted more than generic for his dwelling and found a likeminded creator in Rafauli.

“This isn’t stucco, paint, and fake gold. That’s not what Drake wanted, and that’s not what I do,” says Rafauli to AD.

In Drake fashion, the Grammy-award winning artist wanted to go all-the-way, building something not only recognizable as his but monumental to his hometown. Drake proudly represents Toronto not only in music and art but as a sports fan and in conversation.

“Because I was building it in my hometown, I wanted the structure to stand firm for 100 years. I wanted it to have a monumental scale and feel,” says Drake. He continues “It will be one of the things I leave behind, so it had to be timeless and strong.”

READ MORE: Tory Lanez and Drake shatter Instagram Live records during ‘Quarantine Radio’

This is not the first time the Scorpion rapper has taken the public inside of his home. Although this time, everything is on display, fans got sneak-peak looks at Drake’s crib through social media as well as in music videos for “When To Say When,” “Chicago Freestyle” and the latest track “Toosie Slide.”

Rafauli details the interior, which features a banquet and chandelier he custom-designed, as “modern Art Deco.” Drake says “it’s overwhelming high luxury.”

With furnishings such as a 4,000-pound tub of black marble carved from a single block or a multi-level closet, Drake’s lavish home mirrors the luxury rhymes which helped propel him to superstardom. Of all the things in “The Embassy” the name Drake dubbed his home, the master bedroom is his favorite room.

“The bedroom is where I come to decompress from the world at the end of the night and where I open my eyes to seize the day,” he says. “The bed lets you float, the shower lets you escape and gather your thoughts, and the closet makes you want to talk to yourself while you’re getting dressed,” says Drake.