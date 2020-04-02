Thanks to nationwide “stay at home” mandates, services like Zoom and Instagram Live continue to gain popularity as they help those under quarantine stay connected. This week, Tory Lanez and Drake unexpectedly took it to the next level by shattering live stream records.

According to Hip Hop Wired, Tuesday, Lanez hosted an installment of his new venture called “Quarantine Radio.” He and French Montana were going back and forth in a hits battle.

Several other entertainers have had similar virtual battles but this one ended up separating the Canadian performer from the pack with heavy hitters. Justin Bieber, Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, MTV, Roddy, Scott Storch, Amber Rose, Bryson Tiller, Casanova, and Chris Brown all joined in.

However, when Drake made his attendance known, engagement went into the stratosphere. At one time, it reached a whopping 315,000 viewers, an all-time record for Instagram.

Drake revealed that it was actually Brown who informed him of the gathering and convinced him to take part. Then he began answering questions while drinking shots.

“Before we take this shot, we have to shout out the fact that we’re the only two people in the game that have ever hit 300,000,” Lanez said.

The two Toronto natives also joked about Drake’s interaction with Kevin Durant and the rapper was asked if he tested positive for the coronavirus, which he denied once again. “Honestly, a glass of wine keeps corona away, boys,” Drizzy responded playfully.

