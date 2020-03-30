Drake debuted images of his son for the first time on Monday in a rare family appreciation post amid national quarantine measures set in place due to COVID-19.

The Grammy-award winning rapper revealed photos of his family on social media including his son, Adonis, and the child’s mother and his parents.

Fans of the 6-God were introduced to his son, however, in an unconventional way. During a rap-beef with Virginia rapper, Pusha T, Drake’s then-new dad status was announced by his current nemesis.

A messy back-and-forth between the two on wax came with personal jabs. “The Story Of Adidon” the diss record by Pusha T against Drake plainly, but powerfully stated, “You are hiding a child, let that boy come home” and went on to rap, “Adonis is your son, and he deserves more than an Adidas press run.” And from that moment, the secret was out.

Smoke may remain in the air between the two artists but both have officially moved on musically. Although the infamous verse dropped two years ago, Drake remained adamant about hiding the world from his child. The heartwarming post includes a lengthy caption detailing how he misses his family.

“It doesn’t matter what has happened in the past or what is happening around us now, you can always make the choice to break free of the wheel of suffering and panic and open up to your own light. We are powerful manifestors, so once you make the choice in the moment to shift your awareness to something good, it will show you in your reality. Be conscious, especially right now of fears coming in from others, and recognize that not everything should be held by you,” Drake writes on Instagram.

The adorable family photos capture Drake holding his son in one image, sporting all black against a black backdrop. The multi-photo upload also includes throwbacks of Drake’s parents, a photo of he, Adonis, and Sophie Brussaux, Adonis’ mother, and candid shots of Adonis enjoying childhood.

Drake was recently forced to self-quarantine after hanging out with Kevin Durant who later tested positive for COVID-19. The Take Care rapper revealed negative test results shortly thereafter.