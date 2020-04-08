Amazon Prime Video just dropped the first official trailer for season two of Homecoming and the show has a new star, Janelle Monáe.

The critically-acclaimed series is heading back to the small screen with a brand new mystery on May 22 and we can’t wait to see the multi-talented queen take the lead.

Monáe is front and center this time around, filling the shoes of season one lead, Julia Roberts.

Monáe’s character wakes in a rowboat adrift a lake, with no memory of how she got there — or even who she is. Her ensuing search for identity will lead her into the heart of the Geist Group, the unconventional wellness company behind the Homecoming Initiative.

The second season finds Stephan James reprising his role as Walter Cruz, who is trying to build a new life following the traumas of war and the Homecoming Initiative, when he begins to realize that there’s an even more insidious version of the program underway – if only he can remember. Hong Chau also returns as Audrey Temple, an anonymous underling at Geist who finds herself thrust into unexpected positions at the top of the corporate ladder.

Joining the cast for season two are Oscar-winner Chris Cooper as Leonard Geist, the company’s eccentric founder; and Emmy-winner Joan Cusack as Francine Bunda, an equally eccentric military woman.

Homecoming’s co-showrunners and executive producers are Eli Horowitz and Micah Bloomberg, who are also the creators of the Gimlet Media podcast upon which the show is based. All episodes of the second season are directed by Kyle Patrick Alvarez,who also serves as Executive Producer.

Check out the trailer:

Homecoming returns to Amazon Prime Video on May 22.