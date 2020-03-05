Lionsgate just dropped the first official trailer for its upcoming flick Antebellum and in it, we see Janelle Monae facing the horrors of slavery.

Details about the film written and produced by Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz have been scarce since it was announced.

At first glance, the movie appears to take place during slavery times, but then we quickly hear the voice of a modern-day 911 dispatcher and see a plane flying above the plantation before scenes of Monáe in present day, and in olden times are quickly woven together, blurring the lines of the past and the present.

QC Entertainment, the same company behind Jordan Peele‘s Us and Get Out is producing the psychological thriller.

Peep the official description:

Successful author Veronica Henley (Janelle Monáe) finds herself trapped in a horrifying reality and must uncover the mind-bending mystery before it’s too late.

The film features an all-star cast including Gabourey Sidibe, Kiersey Clemons, Marque Richardson, Eric Lange, Jack Huston, Tongayi Chirisa Jena Malone, Robert Aramayo and Lily Cowles.

Check out the first official trailer:

Antebellum is due out April 24.