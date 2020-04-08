One Ohio Democratic state representative is so fed up with President Donald Trump that she says she is referring him to the International Criminal Court (ICC) for “crimes against humanity.”

Frustrated, State Rep. Tavia Galonski tweeted on Sunday that she “can’t take it anymore” after Trump continued to promote hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malaria drug, as a “game-changer” to treat the novel coronavirus. Galonski said the drug has not been backed by the FDA to treat the respiratory disease and Trump’s claims go too far.

I can’t take it anymore. I’ve been to The Hague. I’m making a referral for crimes against humanity tomorrow. Today’s press conference was the last straw. I know the need for a prosecution referral when I see one. https://t.co/XQin24gqY4 — Rep. Tavia Galonski (@RepGalonski) April 6, 2020

“I can’t take it anymore. I’ve been to The Hague. I’m making a referral for crimes against humanity tomorrow,” Galonski tweeted following Trump’s press briefing on Sunday. “Today’s press conference was the last straw. I know the need for a prosecution referral when I see one.”

“OMG please do! So many things to refer him for! NYers are dying because we don’t like him! That’s seriously a thing! He’s said it on TV!!! Be nice to me and I’ll call you back!” tweeted @ChiefCovfefe.

“I have been watching your amazing work from afar & I know if anyone is real, it’s you. Rep. Galonski of Columbus, OH needs our help,” tweeted Abbi Mireille Dion. “@olgaNYC1211 is supporting, and Rep. Galonski is brilliant and brave – but she needs legal minds & popular/public support.”

I have been watching your amazing work from afar & I know if anyone is real, it’s you. Rep Galonski of Columbus, OH needs our help. @olgaNYC1211 is supporting, and Rep Galonski is brilliant and brave — but she needs legal minds & popular/public support. ❤️https://t.co/v94lWoyAto — Abbi Mireille Dion (@abbimireille) April 6, 2020

The International Criminal Court is in The Hague, which includes 123 state parties, for which the United States is not among them. Fox News says only states who are members of The Hague or non-members who agree to follow the ICC’s jurisdiction can refer people to the court. The United Nations Security Council can also refer people for the ICC to investigate. This may cause a problem for the representative.



“Crimes against humanity” is one of the offense categories handled by the ICC.

Among the crimes that fall under this category: murder, extermination, enslavement, torture, and “other inhumane acts of a similar character intentionally causing great suffering or serious bodily or mental injury.”

Fox News asked Rep. Galonski what crime category she is alleging Trump committed. She has not responded, according to the outlet.