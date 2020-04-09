Jussie Smollet is spreading messages of awareness for victims of domestic violence who may not be safe at home during the coronavirus quarantine.

The former Empire star offered support to the Jenesse Center as more women and children are forced into unsafe environments.

Smollet detailed how Black and brown people are being impacted harder during the coronavirus pandemic. He hoped to aid organizations who strive to provide aid to minority populations before, during, and after the current crisis.

“In our communities, we’ve got to remember that our other health issues have not gone away and if anything have been magnified through h this that’s why I’m supporting two organizations that are extremely close to my heart,” Smollet said in a video uploaded to Instagram TV.

According to its website, the Jenesse Center Inc. is the oldest domestic violence intervention program in South Los Angeles. It provides local, national and global attention on violence against women, girls, men, and boys and advocating for the basic human right for all people to have peace in their homes and relationships.

Smollett is also offering support to the Black AIDS Institute, an organization he has worked with since his teenage years. With the Black AIDS Institute, he helped open The Clinic For Us in 2018 which provides comprehensive primary health services and exists for everyone. The Clinic For Us can screen patients for COVID-19.

The BAI is described on its official website as “deeply committed to exposing the systems and roots of oppression used around the world and in the US to particularly marginalize Black people as a whole.’

Smollett recently made his return to social media during the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. The star currently faces charges in Chicago where he is accused of staging a homophobic and racist attack last January.