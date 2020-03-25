Jussie Smollett has kept a low profile since the sensationalized saga stemming from his alleged attack in Chicago.

Smollett, who said he was the victim of a racist and homophobic attack in The Windy City, is now facing criminal charges and is accused of orchestrating a hoax by the city’s special prosecutor.

But in a rare social media post on Wednesday, Smollett appeared to be trying to move on from the drama. In the video, Smollett puts his vocal skills to use, singing a rendition of “A Place In The Sun” by Stevie Wonder.

“Like a long lonely stream I keep runnin’ towards a dream, movin’ on, movin’ on. Like a branch on a tree I keep reachin’ to be free, movin’ on, movin’ on,” he passionately sings while playing the keyboard from home.

“Quarantine day 421…Hope y’all are staying safe. Spread love and kindness… not Rona,” Smollett captioned.

Currently, Smollett faces new disorderly conduct charges in the state of Illinois. The six charges were brought by special prosecutor Dan Webb after the initial 16 counts of disorderly conduct, were dismissed by Cook County State Attorney Kim Foxx.

Smollett’s lawyers were unsuccessful in getting the charges dismissed.

Throughout the entire ordeal, Smollett has maintained his honesty and innocence but his word did not save him from losing opportunities. Since the alleged MAGA fueled attack, Jussie Smollett lost his recurring role on hit series EMPIRE.