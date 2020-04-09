Kelis is ready to get you baked.

The “Milkshake” singer is the host of a new Netflix competition series Cooked with Cannabis hitting the streamer just in time for the annual stoner holiday, 4/20.

READ MORE: Kelis announces new cannabis cooking show on Netflix

Here’s the synopsis:

Long gone are the days of pot brownies and marijuana cookies. Today, the top chefs around the country and around the world are creating cannabis-infused culinary masterpieces. Here lies the most fun-filled, fascinating and mouth-watering cooking competition series that gives a whole new meaning to the word “baked.”

Each episode, three expert cannabis chefs will prepare a three-course, cannabis-infused menu that will put their culinary skills to the test. They’re competing for $10,000 and they will be judges by special guests.

READ MORE: Netflix’s Madam C.J. Walker series isn’t a bad story — just inaccurate

Considering we’re all stuck indoors for the foreseeable future, perhaps the show will inspire a new legion of cannabis cooking at home.

Check out the trailer:

Kelis will host the show alongside chef Leather Storrs. She says the gig is right up her alley. She announced the news on Instagram last month.

“I’m really excited to announce my new show, Cooked with Cannabis on @Netflix!! Anyone that knows me, knows how much I love my Netflix, so this is a dream come true. Interestingly, this was one of those things that I didn’t go looking for, it kind of came to me,” she posted.

“As a chef, I was intrigued by the food and as an everyday person, I was interested in how powerful this topic is in today’s society. In this country, many things have been used systematically to oppress groups of people, but this is so culturally important for us to learn and grow together. I hope you all will tune in, it’s definitely going to be a good time! We launch on 4/20!”

Cooked with Cannabis hits Netflix on April 20.