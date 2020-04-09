Soon after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle confirmed Archewell as the name of their future foundation, Internet trolls briefly took over a website using the name and diverting traffic to a Kanye West YouTube video for “Gold Digger.”

Apparently, the couple had not yet registered the website and someone took advantage of this misstep to launch www.archewellfoundation.com. Anyone going to the site was diverted to a YouTube video of West’s 2005 hit single, which also stars Jamie Foxx. Luckily, the website now appears to be broken.

There are racist overtones to the prank and Twitter immediately caught the cruel jabs.

‘Gold digger’? Get your facts straight. H&M left the privileged monarchy to earn their own money and escape the racist gutter press.

Last month, the former Duke and Duchess of Sussex filed paperwork with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, which included a request to trademark Archewell, according to The Daily Mail. The couple wasn’t ready to share the news about the foundation but felt compelled to comment after The Telegraph obtained paperwork about that filed paperwork, and named the foundation in its coverage.

Although the first part of the name is similar to that of the couple’s son, Archie, who turns one next month, the couple said they came up with the name before Archie was born. In fact, the Archewell name actually informed their son’s name.

“Like you, our focus is on supporting efforts to tackle the global COVID-19 pandemic, but faced with this information coming to light, we felt compelled to share the story of how this came to be,” the couple, said in a statement, which was obtained by PEOPLE magazine.

“Before SussexRoyal came the idea of ‘arche’ — the Greek word meaning ‘source of action,’ ” the couple revealed in the statement. “We connected to this concept for the charitable organization we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son’s name. To do something of meaning, to do something that matters.”

Some users noticed the website blunder and posted about it on Twitter.

“Uh oh. As of 7 April, if you enter in archewellfoundation.com in your browser, it actually links to Kanye West’s – Gold Digger video on YouTube,” tweeted The Royal Crown.

We fail to see the humor.

The couple gave up their royal title and shut down their former @SussexRoyal Instagram brand name on March 31.

Elaborating further on the name, the couple said “Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon. We look forward to launching Archewell when the time is right.”

It is unclear when the foundation will officially launch. As for now, the couple appears to be hunkered down in Los Angeles, their new city.