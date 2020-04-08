Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially confirmed the name of their future foundation: Archewell.

The Telegraph obtained paperwork that the former Duke and Duchess of Sussex filed in the United States, which names their soon to launch the foundation. Although the first part of the name is similar to that of the couple’s son, Archie, who turns one next month, they say they came up with the name before Archie was born and, in fact, the Archewell name actually informed their son’s name.

“Like you, our focus is on supporting efforts to tackle the global COVID-19 pandemic, but faced with this information coming to light, we felt compelled to share the story of how this came to be,” the couple, said in a statement, which was obtained by PEOPLE magazine.

The couple gave up their royal title and shut down their @SussexRoyal Instagram brand name on March 31.

“Before SussexRoyal came the idea of ‘arche’ — the Greek word meaning ‘source of action,’ ” the couple revealed in the statement. “We connected to this concept for the charitable organization we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son’s name. To do something of meaning, to do something that matters.”

Elaborating further on the name, the couple said “Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon. We look forward to launching Archewell when the time is right.”

It is unclear when the foundation will officially launch. As for now, the couple appears to be hunkered down in Los Angeles, their new city. They have occasionally popped on their social media accounts to check-in.

“As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute. While you may not see us here, the work continues,” the couple shared on March 30 in their last post using the Sussex Royal title.