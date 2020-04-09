Movie mogul Tyler Perry is heartbroken after learning that one of his crew hair stylists has died of COVID-19.

Perry took to Instagram to announce the passing of Charles Gregory and he also used the platform to give a whole word— imploring Black people to heed the dangers of the coronavirus outbreak and to practice social distancing.

“Dear Black People,” Perry began his post. “Today it’s with a heavy heart that I inform you of the passing of one of our crew members. Mr. Charles Gregory was a hairstylist that had worked with us for many years. The man was warm, loving and hilarious. We all loved to see him coming and hear his laughter. Charles lost his battle with COVID-19 today. It saddens me to think of him dying this way. My sincerest prayers are with his family.”

Perry goes on to challenge this false notion that Black people can’t contract the coronavirus. In fact, Black people are particularly vulnerable and are dying in disproportionate numbers across cities, counties, and states.

“While everyone can contract this virus it is black people who are dying from it in much larger numbers. This thing is real, black people. I heard a black person say, “Black people don’t get it.” That is a lie! You can get it, and you will get it if we don’t do what we’re being told to do.”

Perry then went on to provide receipts to show any of his disbelieving IG followers.

“A 26 year old black woman died the other day, a 44 year old black man died the other day, not to mention the hundreds of people that are dying every few minutes. Your age does not matter!! Your health does not matter. You could be totally healthy, and you could die!”

“Now listen to me. You have been right by my side since I started in this business, so please hear me with your heart. I LOVE US. I love our humor. I love our culture. I love our hair. I love our skin. I love everything about who we are. All of us. And I love us all too much to watch us die on the vine because we are the last to know and we are not taking this pandemic seriously,” he goes on to write.

“Black people, we are at a disproportionately higher risk of dying from this virus. Please, please, please, I beg you to take this seriously. You have to socially distance yourself. That means stop hanging out, stop congregating, stop doing anything that will put not only your life in danger but also the lives of so many others,” Perry added.

The actor, writer, producer, and movie director closed out his post by imploring people once again to “STAY HOME!! Socially distance yourself and stay alive! If you won’t do it for yourself, do it for someone you love, and for those who love you. My Mother always told me to not wait for help! Be your own help!”

We hope everyone heeds your wise words, Mr. Perry.