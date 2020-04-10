You can add #rehearshingwhileblack to the latest racial profiling list as Los Angeles actor Tyree Freely found out while rehearsing a monologue from the classic August Wilson play “Jitney.”

As we are all working at home while the COVID-19 pandemic rages on, Freely thought to keep his thespian skills up by reciting Wilson’s words. He was also recording it for a chance to be considered for casting director Leah Daniels-Butler‘s Quarantine Project, an open call that sought monologues for a Slam to be posted to social media.

First reported by Broadway World, according to his post on Instagram, Freely was rehearsing a pivotal scene from “Jitney” Tuesday when two Los Angeles police officers showed up at his apartment door to investigate a domestic violence complaint called in by a neighbor.

Freely was placed in handcuffs and detained by LAPD officers Velasco and Terzes, who can be heard in the recording explaining that it is their policy to handcuff suspects.

“Then, they were trying to place me under arrest for something I had no idea about,” he wrote. “I kept asking why are you trying to place me in handcuffs, and you can hear the officer saying, “You’re lucky we didn’t just grab you and throw you in handcuffs.” For whaat ?!? Being black in my own home?”

After searching the apartment and confirming no one was there but Freely, the police left.

Watch the video below:

Sounds like Freely may have won himself a role, though, if his monologue was that convincing. He said that he was unable to turn his monologue in before the deadline, but hopefully, given the circumstances, he gets a break.

theGrio has reached out to the LAPD for comment.