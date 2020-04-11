Reality TV star Shereé Whitfield says her mother has been found after revealing that she had been missing for weeks.
Thelma Ferguson, the mother of the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast member, is said to be “safe and healthy,” according to Whitfield’s Instagram.
“Thank you for all the prayers, they worked,” Whitfield said in the post. “I couldn’t have gotten through this without your support. GOD IS GOOD.”
Whitfield first took to her social media on Thursday to reveal that it had been two weeks since she had last seen her mother. Ferguson, 77, is known to take personal vacations without notifying family in the past, however, this had been the longest that she had been gone, prompting Whitfield and family to worry.
Ferguson had last been seen on March 23 driving a Honda Accord, according to police reports. Whitfield said she initially was “hesitant to post my concerns for my mother’s safe return,” but reached out to her friends and followers for assistance with prayer and positive thoughts. She also posted a phone number and email for anyone with information about her mother’s whereabouts.
The reasons for Ms. Ferguson’s disappearance are unclear.
Whitfield on Thursday posted a picture of her mother asking for prayers and well wishes.
Please keep my mom and my family in your prayers! We all know that prayers can move mountains!!! I was hesitant to post my concerns for my mother’s safe return because, although I have been in close contact with the police for the past two weeks, I’m also pretty private when it comes to my family. Also, in the past, my mom has taken personal vacations without letting the family know and we respect that side of her. However, this is the longest she have gone without reaching out to anyone from the family or her friends. Right now we are leaning on God and staying positive and prayerful for her safe return home. HOME is where the HEART is and prayer in numbers work. As we all continue to navigate through these uncertain times, remember the blessings of having each other…. Family is everything! I ask that everyone pray for my mother’s safe return home. And know that our family will be internally grateful. 🙏🏽🙏🏽 **If anyone has any information we ask that you please call Sandy Springs police at 770-551-6923 or email the detective handling the missing persons case at rgehricke@sandyspringsga.gov. 🙏🏾 Thank you!