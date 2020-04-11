Thelma Ferguson, the mother of Real Housewives of Atlanta star Shereé Whitfield, was feared to be missing for weeks

Reality TV star Shereé Whitfield says her mother has been found after revealing that she had been missing for weeks.

Thelma Ferguson, the mother of the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast member, is said to be “safe and healthy,” according to Whitfield’s Instagram.

“Thank you for all the prayers, they worked,” Whitfield said in the post. “I couldn’t have gotten through this without your support. GOD IS GOOD.”

Whitfield first took to her social media on Thursday to reveal that it had been two weeks since she had last seen her mother. Ferguson, 77, is known to take personal vacations without notifying family in the past, however, this had been the longest that she had been gone, prompting Whitfield and family to worry.

Ferguson had last been seen on March 23 driving a Honda Accord, according to police reports. Whitfield said she initially was “hesitant to post my concerns for my mother’s safe return,” but reached out to her friends and followers for assistance with prayer and positive thoughts. She also posted a phone number and email for anyone with information about her mother’s whereabouts.

The reasons for Ms. Ferguson’s disappearance are unclear.

Whitfield on Thursday posted a picture of her mother asking for prayers and well wishes.