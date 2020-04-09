Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, Sheree Whitfield, has confirmed that her mother, Thelma Ferguson, has been missing for weeks.

The RHOA star took to social media on Wednesday to reveal that she and her family are leaning on their faith while police look for the 77-year-old who was last seen on March 23 according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Police say Ferguson was headed to the bank when she was last seen wearing gray pants and a black shirt and driving a 2009 Honda Accord.

“Please keep my mom and my family in your prayers! We all know that prayers can move mountains!!! I was hesitant to post my concerns for my mother’s safe return because, although I have been in close contact with the police for the past two weeks, I’m also pretty private when it comes to my family,” Whitfield wrote on Instagram.

“Also, in the past, my mom has taken personal vacations without letting the family know and we respect that side of her. However, this is the longest she have gone without reaching out to anyone from the family or her friends. Right now we are leaning on God and staying positive and prayerful for her safe return home.

The reality star added, “HOME is where the HEART is and prayer in numbers work. As we all continue to navigate through these uncertain times, remember the blessings of having each other…. Family is everything!

“I ask that everyone pray for my mother’s safe return home. And know that our family will be internally grateful. 🙏🏽🙏🏽 **If anyone has any information we ask that you please call Sandy Springs police at 770-551-6923 or email the detective handling the missing persons case at rgehricke@sandyspringsga.gov. 🙏🏾 Thank you!”

Considering the coronavirus crisis continues to ravage communities across the nation, it’s a terrifying time to be looking for a loved one.