The Grammy award-winning singer has yet to drop a follow up to her critically acclaimed 'Anti' released more than four years ago

Rihanna fans for years have flooded social media with requests for a new album.

It looks like the superstar singer has been listening and is now fed up, breaking her silence to let fans know that she has bigger fish to fry amid a global pandemic.

During an Instagram Live session on Friday, the “Work” crooner lightheartedly chided her followers for their endless ask for more tunes, given that it’s been more than four years since her last body of work hit the radio waves.

“If one of y’all motherf—–s ask me about the album one more time when I’m trying to save the world, unlike y’all President… [chuckles] on sight!” she quipped.

TMZ posted an excerpt from Rihanna’s reaction.

RiRi has been ultra-critical of President Donald Trump for his decisive policies, gun control among them. In 2019, The Independent quoted her referring to the commander in chief as “the most mentally ill human being in America.”

Although the Grammy award-winning singer told British Vogue magazine that she’s “very aggressively working on new music,” she’s been busy doing her part to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rihanna recently teamed up with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. to send $4.2 million to the Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles to help provide shelter and aid to women and children who are victims of domestic abuse, according to Rolling Stone.

She also donated an undisclosed amount of personal protective equipment supplies to the state of New York, including protective masks and gloves, which garnered praise from Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Rolling Stone reported.

“We’re so appreciative of your help and that of so many others who have stepped up,” he said.

Rihanna’s last album, ‘Anti’ was released in January 2016. In addition to going triple platinum and featuring Billboard 100 number hit “Work,” it was her most critically acclaimed album.