After three years of begging, this week Rihanna fans finally got some new music courtesy of PARTYNEXTDOOR!

Thursday evening, the Fenty Beauty founder teamed up with the Canadian singer for his new single, “Believe It” off his latest album, Partymobile. After the singer made the announcement on her Instagram feed, her devotees flocked to go listen to the track. But many were dismayed to realize their elusive fave was only featured in background vocals.

READ MORE: Rihanna’s forthcoming documentary title is revealed but no release date

“Rihanna really made me wait three years for the background vocals?!” tweeted one upset follower.

“Me listening to Rihanna sing the same 1 sentence in #BelieveIt as if I haven’t been waiting for an album for AGES,” tweeted another listener.

READ MORE: Rihanna donates personal protective equipment to New York

“The Barbadian artist takes up roughly 40 seconds of the track and is relegated to the chorus,” notes EW. “On the positive side, she’s one of the highlights of the song.”

“I like to look at it as a reggae-inspired or reggae-infused album,” Rihanna said about “R9”, her long-awaited ninth studio album. “It’s not gonna be typical of what you know as reggae. But you’re going to feel the elements in all of the tracks.”

Robyn the Philanthropist

Earlier this week, the entertainer made news when it was announced she had donated money coronavirus relief efforts in New York.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo thanked the Bajan superstar and her foundation for donating personal protective equipment to New York State. There are almost 37,000 confirmed cases and medical personnel need safety gear such as masks, helmets, and gloves.

“I want to thank @rihanna and the Rihanna Foundation for donating Personal Protective Equipment to New York State. We’re so appreciative of your help and that of so many others who have stepped up,” he tweeted as part of a thread outlining the support received.

Rihanna previously donated $5 million through her Clara Lionel Foundation. Last Saturday, it was announced that the nonprofit organization would provide financial assistance to such groups as Direct Relief, Partners In Health, Feeding America, the International Rescue Committee and World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. The aid will directly impact those in underserved communities in the United States, the Caribbean, and Africa.