Ja Rule hopes to get his chance in competing in a live-streamed hit-for-hit song battle against his rival 50 Cent.

As we remain quarantined due to the coronavirus pandemic, hip-hop talents have used Instagram Live as a digital battleground competing as producers, songwriters, and performers. Initiated by Timbaland and Swizz Beatz, ‘Verzuz‘ has grown into an established platform on Instagram beyond the impromptu beat battle between the two producers.

Since their initial back-and-forth, fans have witnessed friendly competition between T-Pain and Lil Jon, RZA and DJ Premier, Scott Storch and Mannie Fresh and more prominent artists in hip-hop and R&B.

As ‘Verzuz’ grows in popularity, talent and fans alike imagine the battles they hope to come to life to their Instagram live feed. Most recently, Ja Rule has stepped up, calling out 50 Cent for a song battle.

Ja Rule dialed up fellow rapper Fat Joe during his own Instagram live session and agreed to partake in a song contest against 50 Cent. With both rapper’s penchant for pettiness, the Verzuz session could quickly move into uncharted territory.

“I want all the smoke,” announced Ja Rule, following it up with a promise to behave while on the phone with Joe. Swizz Beatz, well aware of the fiery history between the two rappers, did not immediately hop-on the idea.

Back in both of their hip-hop primes, Ja Rule and 50 Cent engaged in one of rap music’s most prominent neverending beefs. Although he was directly called on by Ja Rule, 50 Cent has a couple of other artists in mind for an Instagram battle.

During an Instagram live conversation with his Power costar LaLa, 50 Cent named Snoop Dogg and Ludacris as worthy opponents. The G-Unit rapper also named Fabolous and Mase on his potential candidates to take-on his discography.