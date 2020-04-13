Rob Kardashian made violent allegations against his former girlfriend, and mother of his child, Blac Chyna stemming from an incident in 2016.

Court documents detail what Kardashian claims was a drunken attack at the hands of Chyna. Page Six reports the two reality stars had a physical altercation in 2016 at the Hidden Hills, CA home of Rob’s sister Kylie Jenner.



READ MORE: Rob Kardashian reportedly makes wild accusations about Blac Chyna’s mothering, seeks primary custody of daughter Dream

While Rob was on FaceTime with someone else, Blac Chyna allegedly threatened to kill her then-boyfriend by putting a gun to his head. According to the court documents obtained by Page Six, the disagreement escalated from verbal to physical. Rob claims Chyna used a phone charger as a weapon, broke down a bedroom door, and more.

“Chyna came up behind Rob wrapped an iPhone charger tightly around his neck and started to strangle him using her full strength,” details the document.

Kris Jenner’s romantic partner Corey Gamble reportedly entered the home to separate Rob and Chyna from each other. According to Rob’s lawyer, Chyna consumed controlled substances before the fight.

“Chyna’s erratic conduct under the influence of alcohol and drugs culminated in her physically assaulting and battering Rob and causing significant property damage,” says Rob’s attorney.

Blac Chyna’s legal team gives a completely different explanation for the alleged events. According to Chyna’s attorney Lynne Ciani in an official statement to Page Six, the physical contact between the couple that night had amorous motives.

“There was no ‘violent attack.’ Instead, the evidence shows that Rob and Chyna, a very happily engaged couple at the time, had a raucous and flirty time together on December 14, 2016, to celebrate the worldwide announcement that Season 2 of their #1 rated hit reality T.V. show Rob & Chyna had been greenlit by the E! network.” says Ciana.

READ MORE: Blac Chyna and her mom Tokyo Toni nearly come to blows on new reality series

From her side, Blac Chyna playfully ripped off the shirt of her lover, scratching his chest. Lynne Ciani continues to detail how Rob Kardashian admitted he actually liked being scratched and wasn’t afraid of Chyna’s actions.

Ciana continued, “Part of that raucous and flirty celebration included Chyna ripping her fiancé Rob’s shirt and then playfully stroking her fingernails against his chest. Far from being ‘assault and battery,’ Rob instead admitted under oath at his deposition that being scratched by a woman is ‘one of the best things a man could ask for.’ Rob also admitted that he never feared for his life and actually thought it was ‘funny’ when Chyna teased him while holding Rob’s unloaded gun.”

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian ended their relationship in December 2016. They are currently in a custody battle over their daughter Dream, now 3, born in November 2016.