Blac Chyna’s volatile relationship with her mother Tokyo Toni is well documented on social media, as both women have infamously traded jabs and will never be accused of being a traditional mom and daughter. In fact, at one point Toni told the world that her daughter is a “statutory rape baby,” among other things.

Ouch!

Now, a sneak peek at Chyna’s new reality docu-series is taking viewers even deeper behind the scenes of their contentious relationship.

In a teaser for the upcoming show, The Real Blac Chyna, mother and daughter nearly come to blows after Toni, 47, tells Chyna, 31, she needs “a therapist.”

“You got problems,” Toni says taunting her daughter. “You need to get straight.”

Chyna responds by blowing a cloud of smoke from a vape into her mother’s direction, which Toni quickly finds offensive.

“Don’t blow that smoke in my face,” she says. “Be a real one for one minute.”

They two women then erupt in a shouting match with Toni threatening to lay hands on Chyna as she starts getting in her mother’s face, PEOPLE reports.

“It’s you. It’s f—ing you. You’re the problem,” Chyna says. “Get out of my face.”

“Nobody took care of your a— but me!” Toni replies.

Production staff is forced to intervene as the duo hurl insults about one another and even come close to throwing blows.

Chyna shared the clip on Instagram, writing, “Change doesn’t happen overnight. There’s no button that’s pushed to magically alter everything. Change happens little by little. Day by day. Hour by hour… This is my life.”

“The Real May Not Be Pretty… or what you think it should be, but it is me,” she added.

Healing old wounds

In a scathing video posted to her private Instagram account last summer, Toni called her daughter a “mistake” and described her as a product of statutory rape.

She went on to say “The disrespect that you have been giving me for the past, quite a few years, I’ve tolerated. Because I’m your momma, you’re the only child, but you better keep in mind I’m a bad b***h.”

Blac Chyna and Tokyo Toni will attempt to heal old wounds on the new docu-series, which premieres this summer on the Zeus Network, a subscription VOD service. The network launched last year and is priced at $3.99 per month for access to original short-form shows, Variety reports.

When Chyna appeared on the Wendy Williams Show last month, she said her new reality series will highlight “the good, the bad, all of that” of her life as a single mother to 6-year-old son King Cairo with ex-boyfriend, Tyga and 2-year-old daughter Dream with ex-boyfriend, Rob Kardashian.

“I am excited to set the record straight on my life, on my terms,” Chyna said in a statement. “On ‘The Real Blac Chyna,’ you will see my raw, edgy, unfiltered life. I’m thrilled to have Lemuel Plummer and Zeus Network as partners on this uncensored look into my world.”

Warning: Like most things concerning Blac Chyna and Tokyo Toni, this video is straight up NSFW and contains explicit language.