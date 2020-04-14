The Real’s Jeannie Mai shared virtual tears with her on-air co-hosts as she discussed her engagement to rapper Jeezy earlier this month.

Jeannie called it “surreal” to get engaged to Jeezy, whose real name is Jay Wayne Jenkins, while the country is under the grips of the novel coronavirus outbreak, but she told her friends it was consistent with her fiancé’s personality.

“He did exactly what I know him to do during a time where you would think life would stop. J continued with life no matter what,” Mai told her cohosts. “And when it comes to marriage, it’s not just the perfect moments, it’s really about those times, who are you, who is your character when things hit the fan. To see him be the relentless, tenacious man I fell in love with, it puts a whole new meaning to this ring to me.”

And what a rock it is. The marquise-cut diamond was estimated to be between four and five carats by jewelry experts, according to E! News.

Monday marked the return of The Real and the ladies were clearly self-isolating. When co-host Adrienne Bailon mentioned that she wondered whether Mai’s previous marriage might inform her approach to her new wedding, Mai couldn’t fight back the tears. Mai was previously married to actor Freddy Harteis for 10 years, before calling it quits in 2017. She called the divorce “one of the most traumatic things that can happen.”

“I would say you feel like you failed, you feel embarrassed, all those people that were there at your wedding, all those people who were excited for you,” Bailon said on The Real, dabbing at her eyes with a tissue. “You get jaded. I remember telling you guys, ‘I’m not getting married again.’”

“The divorce hurt, people change, people behave in ways where you didn’t expect it,” she added. “You see things in people and it makes you completely not able to trust anybody after that.”

She said she took time out for herself and that enabled her to be open to love again.

The “only reason I recognize healthy love with Jay today is because I took that time to love myself.” Mai added that she and Jay “healed each other.”

Awwww. We are wishing the happy couple the best.