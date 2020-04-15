Evelyn Lozada is grieving the loss of her stepfather, Larry.

The Basketball Wives star revealed that he died from coronavirus earlier this month in a touching tribute on social media. On Tuesday, she shared a snapshot posing with her stepfather and another photo of him holding her daughter, Shanice, when she was a child.

“On Monday 4/6 I lost my stepfather Larry to Covid-19 ??? Larry, as you sit in heaven enjoying the company of God, I say thank you for the great memories & thank you for being the greatest stepfather a girl can ask for! Happy birthday in paradise ??,” she posted.

Larsa Pippen, Somaya Reece, Keri Hilson, Lala Anthony, Angie Martinez, and D.L. Hughley are just a few of the celebrities who offered their condolences. Larry has become another victim of this horrific disease. In particular, coronavirus continues to ravage cities across the country and is disproportionately affecting communities of color.

As of April, there have been almost 600,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus according to data by John Hopkins University. 25,000 people in the United States have lost their lives while that toll is over 125,000 worldwide and 2 million are known to be sick in total.

Lozada may be returning to the VH1 reality series after a tumultuous season 8. She’s currently involved in a legal battle with one of the show’s newbies, Ogom “OG” Chijindu, who accused her of being a racist. Lozada sued OG for making the claims and negatively impacting her endorsement deals.

Last year, fans of the show launched a petition entitled “Help Relieve Ms. Lozada of Her Services from Basketball Wives” and it garnered more than 10,000 signatures. Although Lozada has hinted that she would be quitting the series, TMZ has reported that producers are trying to get her signed on for the new season.

Since then, Lozada has embarked on a spiritual journey that led her to get baptized.

“My soul needed something positive,” she said during an interview with Baller Alert. “Something was missing, it was on my heart, it was on my mind…I’m not living my life for Instagram, Facebook, I’m living my life for my family, my kids, and God.”

Let’s hope her renewed faith will help provide comfort to her during this tragic time.