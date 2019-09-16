Basketball Wives star Evelyn Lozada is in hot water with fans who are offended by what hey call a racial slur against one of the show’s newbies, CeCe Gutierrez.

Fans have launched a petition entitled ““Help Relieve Ms. Lozada of Her Services from Basketball Wives” and it already has more than 10,000 signatures.

The petition comes after Lozada referred to CeCe Gutierrez as “Lee Lee,” which many interpreted as a dig at her Asian heritage. “I have a problem with you Lee Lee,” Evelyn Lozada told the newbie. When Gutierrez asked who “Lee Lee” was, co-star Malaysia Pargo informed her it was a girl who works at a nail shop.

Now, some viewers are asking Shaunie O’Neal to fire Lozada for her slur.

“This racial comment ‘slur’ is unacceptable, especially from a show with a majority female and minority cast,” the petition reads. “Regardless of being black, white, skinny, fat, diabetic, gay, lesbian, transgender, Asian … It’s unacceptable to make fun of someone because of these things, and Ms.Lozada has done this on multiple occasions throughout the shows run time. The viewers of VH1’s ‘Basketball Wives’ demand Ms.Lozada be terminated from employment indefinitely … by the Executive Producer Shaunie O’Neal or the other VH1 underlying personnel,” reads the petition.

“Her Role on Vh1 is an actual employment. And when you are vicious, negligent, and nonchalant in regards to your statements and actions towards the people in your workplace, and ultimately the viewers, you will lose the right to have a platform!”

Check out the clip: