Prince Harry opens up about ‘family time’ with Meghan Markle during lockdown

This week during a Zoom call with British families caring for seriously ill children during the coronavirus pandemic, Prince Harry revealed what life has been like for him, wife Meghan Markle and their 11-month-old son, Archie during the nationwide lockdown.

Over the Easter weekend, in his role as a patron of the WellChild charity, the Duke of Sussex held a remote video conference from his home in Los Angeles, where he called out the British government for abandoning vulnerable disabled children and their families.

READ MORE: Meghan and Harry’s nonprofit trolled, links to site that plays “Gold Digger”

He said his intention was to use his platform to “make it clear and obvious to the government” that families of children with severe disabilities need to be a priority. He also advocated for the the medical professions treating them who need personal protective equipment (also known as PPEs).

Even though he’s no longer a working member of the royal family, the 35-year-old said he’d “heard from friends” about the drastic PPE shortages and the increasing death toll back in Britain and felt compelled to speak up.

READ MORE: A New York nurse on the frontlines shares life under coronavirus

Harry shared his family’s happy new life in California, adding: “Being able to have family time,” during this global pandemic made him “feel guilty.”

“But you have got to celebrate those moments when you are just rolling around on the floor in hysterics,” he continued. “But inevitably, maybe half an hour later, a day later, there will be something you have got to deal with.”

When asked what it feels like to be quarantined for so long with his wife and child he responded, “Not too bad. I think it’s certainly strange times.”

“Everyone is experiencing the same thing in a very unique way. The longer this goes on for I imagine the harder it is for each and every one of you,” said Harry, before concluding, “Let’s focus on the light at the end of the tunnel and keep morale up.”