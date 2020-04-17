Queen Latifah virtually visited Red Table Talk via Zoom conference and dropped the name of her celebrity girl crush; Brazilian supermodel Adriana Lima. The rap legend joined her real-life friend Jada Pinkett-Smith and sister cast members from the hit movie Girls Trip, Regina Hall and Tiffany Haddish, for a candid conversation on the popular Facebook series.

READ MORE: Tiffany Haddish says ‘Girls Trip’ cast talked sequel on video chat

“I like the girl. She’s a Brazilian model,” Latifah said.

The ladies all shared one or two fellow stars who catch their eye. Latifah’s mention of Lima was cosigned by Jada, who responded: “She got some fire, too.”

A Girls Trip Coronavirus Quarantine Reunion Jada is joined by her Girls Trip co-stars: Regina Hall , Tiffany Haddish and Queen Latifah for a laugh-filled reunion which won’t disappoint. In tough times you just need to laugh with your BFF’s! Posted by Red Table Talk on Tuesday, April 14, 2020

Queen Latifah’s sentiments made their way to the supermodel who expressed flattery on her social media.

According to Hollywood Life, Adriana invited the Queen on a friendly date after the social distancing restrictions are lifted on her Instagram story, thanking her for the affection.

“Listen when this situation is finished, we should meet and have dinner or something ok?” Adriana posted on the social media app. She continues “I hope you and your loved ones are well and safe and thank you so much for the love ok, kiss,” blowing a kiss into the camera.

The rest of the Flossy Posse also shared their celebrity crushes. Jada Pinkett Smith named New York Governor Andrew Cuomo who has constantly been in the news spotlight detailing the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I don’t miss a press conference. When Cuomo is on I go, ‘Have to see my celebrity crush right now, sorry’,” remarks Jada.

READ MORE: Lorraine Toussaint joins Queen Latifah in ‘The Equalizer’ pilot at CBS

Tiffany Haddish named Meryl Streep as her celebrity girl-crush and goes also lists MLB player Giancarlo Stanton of the New York Yankees as handsome. Regina Hall names Will Smith, as her celebrity crush, causing his wife Jada to hide her face.

The ladies also shared details on their lives in quarantine and how the coronavirus pandemic has impacted their individual lives and mindsets. Red Table Talk airs Wednesdays on Facebook Watch at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET.